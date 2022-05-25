Sunny in Ottawa on Wednesday, rain on the way
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be sunny and warm in Ottawa on Wednesday, but rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week.
Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day and a high of 23 C today.
Clouds will roll in this evening and there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will fall to 13 C.
It will be rainy tomorrow – expect a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 23 C, but it will feel more like 26 degrees with the humidex.
It will be cloudy tomorrow evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.
Expect rain throughout the day on Friday and a high of 22 C.
