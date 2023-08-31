Sunny long weekend in store for the Forest City, high humidity expected next week

The final long weekend of the summer is going to be a beautiful one, before high humidity and temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s make an appearance early next week.

According to Environment Canada, on Thursday night London will see clear skies and fog patches developing near midnight, with a low of 8 C.

For the last day of the workweek, fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning with sunny skies. Friday’s high will reach 24 C, feeling like 27 with the humidity.

For the kick off to the Labour Day long weekend, Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 27 C.

On Sunday, the Forest City will see sunny skies and a high of 30 C.

Environment Canada does warn however that hot and humid conditions are expected between Sept. 3 – 7, with humidex values forecast to reach into the high 30s or low 40s.

A cold front is expected to bring an end to the heat on Thursday morning.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Thursday night: Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 8.

Friday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: Sunny. High 30.

Monday: Sunny. High 30.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 31.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.