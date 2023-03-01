Sunny midweek before snow returns to London, Ont. region
For the next couple of days London can expect some sunshine and above seasonal temperatures. But Londoners should enjoy it while it lasts before the snow makes a return by the end of the week.
According to Environment Canada, Wednesday’s forecast will see mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this afternoon. The high will reach 6 C.
Overnight Wednesday, mainly cloudy skies are expected, with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this evening and after midnight. Fog patches will develop near midnight, and the low will dip down to – 3 C.
On Thursday, Londoners can expect fog to dissipate in the morning with sustained winds at 20 km/h in the morning, and a high of 4 C, with the temperature falling to – 5 with the wind chill in the morning.
Overnight on Thursday, skies will clear with a low of – 6 C, feeling like – 12 with the wind chill.
On Friday is when the winter weather is expected to make a comeback in the London region.
Snow and local blowing snow are expected on Friday with a high of 4 C. Overnight Friday, snow or rain and windy conditions with a low of 0 C are forecast. The exact amount of snowfall expected for Friday however is not yet known.
Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of 5 C.
Sunday: Clearing. High of 6 C.
Monday: Cloudy. High of 4 C.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 4 C.