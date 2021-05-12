Sunny midweek brings warm temperatures

A bright and sunny Wednesday will help warm the capital back up after a dreary start to the week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes just a few clouds on Wednesday with a high of 17 C in the afternoon.

Overnight will be clear with a low of 2 C.

Thursday's forecast calls for a mainly sunny sky and a high of 22 C.

A few clouds are in the outlook for Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C.

The weekend could see a shower or two but will otherwise be warm with highs in the low 20s.