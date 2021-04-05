iHeartRadio

Sunny, mild week ahead in Ottawa

Cyclists and pedestrians taking advantage of the mild weather on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

You can finally put those heavy winter coats away, Ottawa. We're in for a sunny week with above-above temperatures every day.

It starts on Monday with sunny conditions and a high of 14 C, according to Environment Canada. There will be some gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour in the morning which could make things feel a bit cooler.

Tuesday will be even warmer: sunny with a high of 15 C. And Wednesday, warmer still: sunny and 17 C.

Thursday we will be approaching summer-like temperatures with sun and a high of 19 C.

The normal high at this time of year is 9 C, according to Environment Canada.

Some rain is expected to roll in just in time for the weekend. Friday and Saturday are both expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

But until then, enjoy the sunshine.