Sunny morning but cloudy afternoon in Ottawa’s forecast

It will be a sunny start to the day in the capital, but it will be a cloudy afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine this morning, and increasing cloudiness near noon.

Today’s high will be 25 C, with a humidex of 29.

Expect cloudy skies this evening and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 15 C.

Friday’s forecast calls for overcast skies and a high of 23 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 28.

It will be cloudy Friday evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.

Saturday’s outlook is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23