Sunny morning, rainy afternoon ahead for Ottawa

Ottawa residents are waking up to a beautifully sunny Friday morning, but the sun won't last long.

The sky is expected to cloud over around noon, with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The wind will gust to 50 km/h in the afternoon as the rainy weather rolls in.

The high on Friday will be 24 C, with the humidity making it feel a few degrees warmer.

On Saturday, the chance of showers continues, with a 70 per cent chance of rain around noon and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The wind will gust to 70 km/h. The high will be 28 C with a humidex of 30.

On Sunday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29 C.

The wet weather will continue into early next week. Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers, and there are periods of rain in the forecast for Tuesday.