Sunny on Tuesday, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain on the way

It will be mild and sunny on Tuesday, but more winter weather is heading towards the capital.

A special weather statement is in effect for Ottawa on Wednesday – snow, ice pellets and freezing rain are all possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -1 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -18 C this morning, and more like -7 C this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop down to -17 C overnight.

There will be sunshine to start the day tomorrow, and Wednesday’s high will be 3 C, but it will feel more like -17 C in the morning with the wind chill.

The snow and ice pellets will arrive in the afternoon, which could make for a messy evening commute.

Freezing rain is also possible before the snow turns into showers overnight. Tomorrow’s overnight low will be -2 C.

Things will warm up considerably on Thursday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C.