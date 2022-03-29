iHeartRadio

Sunny on Tuesday, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain on the way

image.jpg

It will be mild and sunny on Tuesday, but more winter weather is heading towards the capital.  

A special weather statement is in effect for Ottawa on Wednesday – snow, ice pellets and freezing rain are all possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -1 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -18 C this morning, and more like -7 C this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop down to -17 C overnight.

There will be sunshine to start the day tomorrow, and Wednesday’s high will be 3 C, but it will feel more like -17 C in the morning with the wind chill.

The snow and ice pellets will arrive in the afternoon, which could make for a messy evening commute.

Freezing rain is also possible before the snow turns into showers overnight. Tomorrow’s overnight low will be -2 C.

Things will warm up considerably on Thursday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C.

12