Sunny on Wednesday, winter storm on the way
It will be a sunny day in Ottawa, but a snowstorm is on its way to the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of -5 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -18 degrees this morning and more like -9 degrees this afternoon.
It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to -10 C overnight, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -15 degrees.
It will be a cloudy start to the day tomorrow. It will also be windy in the morning – expect gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 1 C, but it will feel more like -14 degrees with the wind chill in the morning.
The snowstorm is expected to begin Thursday night, and Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the capital.
The heavy snowfall will continue throughout the day on Friday, and the weather agency is warning of hazardous travel conditions.
Total snowfall amounts between 15 to 25 centimetres are expected by Saturday morning. The snow will taper off on Saturday and the forecast then calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Saturday’s high will be 0 C.
