Sunny Saturday following rare spring snowfall

Sunshine and a high of 11 C on Saturday will wipe out any traces of Friday's snowfall.

The Ottawa airport recorded 2.4 cm of snow on Friday, the most ever recorded at that weather station, going back to 1938. There was only one snowier April 30 on record and that was in 1909, where 10.2 cm of snow was recorded at the Central Experimental Farm.

But there is no more snow in the forecast today. Environment Canada's outlook for Saturday includes lots of sunshine and a high of 11 C.

The average high for this time of year is around 15 C.

Expect some clouds to move in this evening, bringing a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3 C.

More sunshine is expected Sunday afternoon, with a few clouds and a high of 15 C.

Rain is back in the forecast on Monday. High 11 C.

Periods of rain are also expected throughout Tuesday. High 15 C.

Politicians pass the weather buck in tongue-in-cheek Twitter thread

It's not often that Ottawa sees snow at the end of April and it appears that not even the weather is safe from the jurisdictional battles between the city and the federal government.

Toronto Star columnist Susan Delacourt tweeted Friday, "It's snowing in Ottawa. I don’t know who to blame for this."

It was, in her own words, an "idle, throwaway tweet" but it received a reply from Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, who said, "Weather is federal responsibility."

That got a reply from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who, while refusing to comment, passed the thread onto Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson.

Wilkinson joked that he didn't recall this being in his mandate letter.

Delacourt called the replies to her tweet a "hilarious turn", something other users echoed Friday.