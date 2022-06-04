Sunny Saturday in Ottawa

A sunny day is in store on the first Saturday in June.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa includes just a few clouds with a high of 20 C and a UV index of 7, or high.

The average high is around 22 C for this time of year.

Overnight expect a few clouds and a low of 9 C.

Sunday starts off sunny but it’ll get cloudier through the afternoon. Sunday’s high is 24 C.

Monday’s forecast includes a good chance of showers and a high of 21 C.

Periods of rain are in the outlook for Tuesday.