Sunny Saturday with warmer than average temperatures

It's a sunny start to the first weekend of November with warmer than average temperatures in the forecast.

Environment Canada says Saturday's high is 9 C, with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds in the afternoon. The average high for this time of the year is around 7 C.

The overnight low is seasonal at -1 C, with some fog patches developing overnight and clearing off Sunday morning.

Sunday's forecast high is 11 C with a cloudy sky by the afternoon.

Another double-digit high is in the forecast for Monday, which could see a few clouds and a high of 12 C.

Showers are in the outlook for Tuesday.