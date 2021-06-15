Sunny skies ahead: Environment Canada

Environment Canada forecasting sunny skies for the next few days.

Mainly sunny with winds gusting upwards of 40 km/h Tuesday morning. High of 24 C. Low of 10 C.

The sun continues Wednesday. High of 25 C. Low of 10.

Clear skies throughout the day Thursday. High of 29 C changing to clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening. Low of 19 C.

Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers on Friday. High of 29 C. Low of 18 C.

The probability of rain continues on Saturday. High of 26 C. Low of 14.

A mix of sun and cloud Sunday, Father’s Day. High of 27 C. Low of 15.

The average High for this time of year is 26 C while the average Low is 15 C.