Sunny skies ahead for Windsor’s weekend forecast

The heat wave that baked southern Ontario earlier in the week has finally broken, and given way to sunny and seasonal temperatures for the last weekend of spring.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect to see a sunny and warm Saturday afternoon, with temperatures peaking around 22C. Winds will be sustained at 28 km/h and gusting to approximately 40km/h.

Overnight, the forecast will be clear with a low of 11C and winds sustained at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light later this evening.

On Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud in the morning and winds sustained at 20km/h in the afternoon, with a high of 24C.

Overnight Sunday will see increased cloudiness around midnight with a low of 17C.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for Windsor this time of year is approximately 25.8C.