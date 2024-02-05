Sunny skies and above normal temps expected Tuesday
CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said Londoners will be waking up to lots of sunshine Tuesday morning, “Mainly sunny conditions, winds will be light and variable. A gorgeous day on the way.”
A normal daytime high for this time of year is around minus 2, but Tuesday’s forecasted high is plus 4.
“Over the next [week], daytime highs [will be] well above normal,” said Atchison. “We could see double-digit temperatures in parts of southern Ontario Friday.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast:
Monday night: Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Thursday: Cloudy. High 8.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 9.
Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 5.
Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 1.
-
Activist group rebrands, but its hard push for a national wildfire agency remainsLast Generation Canada, an environmental activist group formerly known as On2Ottawa, is rebranding to align with an international climate movement network called A22, as it prepares for a new wave of direct action and demands in the nation's capital.
-
Ice shack altercation on Lake Nipissing ends with criminal chargesOne person has been charged following a dispute outside an ice shack on Lake Nipissing in Callander around 9 p.m. Feb. 2.
-
Alleged fake dental hygienist in B.C. implicated in possible fashion show scamEmmanuel Osaseri, the same man who has recently been charged in the Victoria area for practising as a dental hygienist without credentials, may also be linked to a fashion show scam.
-
Family files lawsuit over walkway collapse in Winnipeg, says son can no longer use left arm and handA new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Tax on alcohol set to rise 4.7 per cent in AprilStaring April 1, consumers could notice a difference in the price of alcohol when making a purchase.
-
What to do if you fall through iceA Woodstock fire official offers tips.
-
Bedford, N.S., could get green light for massive housing projectA new development plan seeks to create hundreds of dwelling units in the Bedford Common area in Nova Scotia.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.