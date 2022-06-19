Sunny skies for Father’s Day Sunday, but summer heat slated to return
Families in Windsor celebrating Father’s Day can expect plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures as part of the last weekend of spring, but the seasonal temps aren’t here to stay.
According to Environment Canada, Father's Day Sunday will see sunny skies and a high of 25C.
The UV index will be 9, or very high, peaking at approximately 1:00 p.m.
Overnight Sunday will see increasingly cloudy skies after midnight and a low of 13C.
On Monday — the last day of spring — Windsor can expect a mix of sun and cloud, and a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning, with a thunderstorm risk possible in the afternoon. There will be a high of 31C, feeling like 35 with the humidex.
Winds will be sustained at 30km/h late in the morning.
Overnight Monday will see clear skies and a low of 21C.
A heat wave plagued southern Ontario early last week, and looking ahead to the first few days of summer, Windsor will see sunny skies and highs between 30C and 36C.
According to Environment Canada, the average high for Windsor this time of year is approximately 26C.
