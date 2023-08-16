Sunny skies in store for Wednesday before unsettled weather returns

If Tuesday’s weather has you waterlogged then Wednesday will be your day to soak up the sun before a cold front returns on Thursday, bringing with it rain and a risk of thunderstorms.

Wednesday will boast mainly sunny skies and a high of 25 C, and an overnight low of 12 C.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a cold front will be making its way through the region on Thursday which will bring with it showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

The weather system will stretch from northern Ontario to the southern Great Lakes, and will cause a brief dip in temperatures on Friday before warming back up over the weekend.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 30.

Wednesday night: Clear. Low 14.

Thursday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Sustained winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.