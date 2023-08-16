Sunny skies in store for Windsor, Ont. before unsettled weather returns
If Tuesday’s weather has you waterlogged then Wednesday will be your day to soak up the sun before rain and a risk of thunderstorms returns on Thursday.
According to Environment Canada, Wednesday will boast mainly sunny skies and a high of 25 C, feeling like 31 C with the humidity.
Overnight, skies will remain clear with a low of 15 C.
The day will start off sunny on Thursday with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and then a few showers. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h gusting to 60 km/h in the morning, before increasing to 40 km/h winds with 60 km/h gusts near noon. There will be a risk of thunderstorms and a high of 25 C, feeling like 30 C with the humidex.
Overnight Thursday showers or thunderstorms will continue with a low of 15 C.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 31.
Wednesday night: Clear. Low 15.
Thursday: Sunny, with increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon with a few showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High of 25. Humidex 30. Windy.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Saturday: Sunny. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.