Sunny skies in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor can expect a cooler but sunny day, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.

The forecaster says Tuesday will be sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 5 Celsius. Wind chill -5C this morning.

As for Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Temperature rising to 13 by morning.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Wednesday..cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 1 or low. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -2.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 4. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6. Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 5.

The average temperature this time of year is 8.4C and the average low is 1.1C.