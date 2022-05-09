Sunny skies on Monday in Ottawa, warmer weather on the way
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
There is nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures in this week’s forecast for Ottawa.
Expect sunny skies today and a high of 22 C. Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.
Tomorrow’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 23. Temperatures will fall to 5 overnight.
Things will warm up on Wednesday and Ottawa may see record-breaking temperatures. Expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 28 C – the current record for the hottest May 11 was set in 2001 at 26.8 C. Wednesday’s forecast overnight low is 11 C.
