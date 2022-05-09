Sunny skies on Monday in Ottawa, warmer weather on the way

There is nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures in this week’s forecast for Ottawa.

Expect sunny skies today and a high of 22 C. Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 23. Temperatures will fall to 5 overnight.

Things will warm up on Wednesday and Ottawa may see record-breaking temperatures. Expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 28 C – the current record for the hottest May 11 was set in 2001 at 26.8 C. Wednesday’s forecast overnight low is 11 C.