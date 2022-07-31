Sunny skies Sunday, unsettled weather expected on Monday
The second day of the long weekend will see sunny skies before giving way to unsettled weather in Windsor for the holiday Monday.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see sunny skies and a high of 29 C feeling like 33 C with the humidity on Sunday.
The UV index will peak at 9 — or very high — at approximately 1 p.m.
Overnight, the skies will start off clear with increasing cloudiness and a low of 19 C.
On the Civic Holiday Monday, Windsor can expect mainly cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high of 28 C, feeling like 36 C with the humidex. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h.
Overnight on Monday, there will be a 70 percent chance of showers and a low of 17 C.
The start of the workweek will see a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 26 C.
For the rest of the week, Windsor can expect a mix of weather ranging from sun and clouds to the chance of rain, and highs ranging from 26 C to 33 C.
According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year in Windsor is around 28 C.
