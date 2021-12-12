Sunny start to Monday followed by snow, then cold

Fairly clear conditions across central and southern Alberta Sunday night will lead to a sunny Monday morning.

Cloud cover builds through the afternoon as a system tracks over the mountains from B.C. later in the day. This brings a chance of flurries into west central Alberta and transitions to light snow later in the evening.

General snowfall across southern and central Alberta could reach 2-5 cm, with lesser amounts for southeastern Alberta.

Temperatures also plummet Tuesday with daytime highs remaining in the minus double digits and overnight lows dropping to near -20 C or colder.

Here’s the five day:

Monday:

Sunny morning, chance of flurries late afternoon

Daytime high: -3 C, wind chill -7

Overnight: Light snow, -15 C, wind chill -22

Tuesday:

Sun and cloud, chance of afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -13 C

Overnight: Clearing, -20 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny in the morning, sun and cloud in the afternoon

Daytime high: -14 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -18 C

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -11 C

Overnight: Chance of flurries ending overnight, clearing after that, -22 C

Friday: