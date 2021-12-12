iHeartRadio

Sunny start to Monday followed by snow, then cold

image.png

Fairly clear conditions across central and southern Alberta Sunday night will lead to a sunny Monday morning.

Cloud cover builds through the afternoon as a system tracks over the mountains from B.C. later in the day. This brings a chance of flurries into west central Alberta and transitions to light snow later in the evening.

General snowfall across southern and central Alberta could reach 2-5 cm, with lesser amounts for southeastern Alberta.

Temperatures also plummet Tuesday with daytime highs remaining in the minus double digits and overnight lows dropping to near -20 C or colder.

Here’s the five day:

Monday:

  • Sunny morning, chance of flurries late afternoon
  • Daytime high: -3 C, wind chill -7
  • Overnight: Light snow, -15 C, wind chill -22

Tuesday:

  • Sun and cloud, chance of afternoon flurries
  • Daytime high: -13 C
  • Overnight: Clearing, -20 C

Wednesday:

  • Mainly sunny in the morning, sun and cloud in the afternoon
  • Daytime high: -14 C
  • Overnight: Partly cloudy, -18 C

Thursday:

  • Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon flurries
  • Daytime high: -11 C
  • Overnight: Chance of flurries ending overnight, clearing after that, -22 C

Friday:

  • Mainly sunny, becoming cloudy later in the day
  • Daytime high: -8
  • Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -10 C
12