Sunny start to October in Ottawa, but rain on the way for the weekend

It's a sunny start to October, but Mother Nature is threatening to rain on the opening weekend of the month.

Environment Canada's forecast is calling for a sunny start to Friday, with clouds rolling in this afternoon. High 17 C.

It will be a cloudy evening, with showers beginning near 12 a.m. Low 11 C.

Periods of rain are in the forecast for Saturday, including during the Panda Game at TD Place. Environment Canada says Saturday's high will be 18 C.

The outlook for Sunday and Monday calls for mostly cloudy days with a chance of showers. A high both days of 17 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 6 C.