Sunny start to September in Ottawa
It will be a sunny start to September, after a rainy August in the capital.
Ottawa received 189.1 mm of rain in August, the third wettest August in Ottawa history. According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, it rained on 19 days in Ottawa last month.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a chance of showers today and on Saturday, but it will be mainly sunny through the final long weekend of summer.
Today will see a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 20 C.
Clear tonight with a low of 7 C.
Friday will be mainly sunny, with a high of 27 C.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.
The outlook for Sunday is a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20 C.
Monday will be Sunny, with a high of 23 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.