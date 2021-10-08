Sunny start to the long weekend in Calgary, cooler with possible snow Thanksgiving Monday

Abundant sunshine to wrap up the work week. Fair weather stretches into the Thanksgiving long weekend, at least for the first half.

Saturday sees a slight bump in temperatures back into the mid and upper teens for central and southern Alberta. Wind speed in extreme southern regions will pick up through the afternoon with gusts reaching 50 to 60 km/h from the west. An encroaching low pressure system from B.C. reaches the Rockies by late Saturday night, spreading snow to high elevation areas.

As this system continues to move east, a chance of rain begins Sunday afternoon for Calgary and areas west of Hwy 2. Rain changes to snow late in the evening as temperatures drop to near zero, and persists through the morning of Thanksgiving Monday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Friday:

Plenty of sun

Daytime high: 12 C

Overnight: Clear, 1 C

Saturday:

Sun and cloud mix

Daytime high: 16 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 4 C

Sunday:

Becoming cloudy, chance of afternoon showers

Daytime high: 11 C

Overnight: Rain showers in the evening changing to snow, -2 C

Monday:

Morning flurries, afternoon clouds

Daytime high: 7 C

Overnight: Mainly cloudy, -3 C

Tuesday: