Sunny start to the week for Windsor-Essex, rain to return mid-week
It will be a sunny end to the weekend and a sunny start to the workweek for the region, before the rain makes a comeback early in the week.
According to Environment Canada, Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C, feeling like 31 C with the humidity. The UV index will reach eight, or very high.
Overnight Sunday, a few clouds will linger with fog patches developing overnight with a low of 12 C.
For the start of the workweek, the day will start off sunny before becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with sustained winds of 30 km/h near noon. The high will reach 30 C, feeling like 35 C with the humidex.
On Tuesday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29 C. Overnight, there will be cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 18 C.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week
Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 25 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 27 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 28 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 28 C.