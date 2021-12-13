Sunny start to the week in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex residents can expect a sunny start to the week, but more showers could be on the way according to Environment Canada.

Sunny on Monday, with wind to the southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40km/h this morning before becoming light late this afternoon. High 7C.

Tonight clear with fog patches developing after midnight. Low -1C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, wind becoming southeast gusting to 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 7C.

Cloudy overnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 11C.

Thursday, cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 14C.

The average temperature this time of year is 2.2C and the average low is -4C.