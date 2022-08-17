Sunny to start, but possible showers moving into region Wednesday

Wednesday will start off with lots of sunshine but clouds will roll into the region starting in the afternoon, bringing a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Expect a high of 25 but with the humidex it will feel like 29.

Wednesday night: A few clouds. Low 13.

Thursday: Sunny with a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 28 with the humidex, 30.

Friday: Sunny. High 28

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 28

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.