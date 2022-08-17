iHeartRadio

Sunny to start, but possible showers moving into region Wednesday

Wednesday will start off with lots of sunshine but clouds will roll into the region starting in the afternoon, bringing a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Expect a high of 25 but with the humidex it will feel like 29.

Wednesday night: A few clouds. Low 13.

Thursday: Sunny with a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 28 with the humidex, 30.

Friday: Sunny. High 28

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 28

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

