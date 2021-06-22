Sunny Tuesday morning with afternoon clouds: Environment Canada
Environment Canada forecast sunny skies Tuesday morning followed by increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. High of 19 C. Low of 10 C.
Cloudy Wednesday. Winds gusting upwards of 50 km/h. High of 22 C. Low of 16.
A mix of sun and cloud Thursday. High of 29 C. Low of 20 C.
A 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday and Saturday. Highs reaching 28 C. Lows dropping to 19 C.
A mix of sun and cloud Sunday with a 60 percent chance of showers Sunday, High of 28 C. Low of 18 C.
A mix of sun and cloud Monday. High of 28 C.
The average High for this time of year is 26 C while the average Low is 16 C.