Sunny weather and a busy waterfront mark the start of Halifax’s summer tourism season

Sunny weather and a busy waterfront signify the beginning of Halifax’s summer tourism season.

On the first day of summer, the sun is shining and the Halifax boardwalk is jam-packed.

Vendor Pat Mackin said businesses like hers are poised to make a tourism-boosted profit.

“People are out and people are hopeful,” Mackin said. “It is busy and we almost had a record year last year.”

Eric Denbak, who is visiting Halifax for the first time, spent his childhood in Scotland.

“There are so many Scottish names in this area,” Denbak said, adding that he had always wanted to travel to Nova Scotia for its connection to his family heritage.

“I love being close to the ocean, people are happy and there is music.”

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said on a sunny day like Wednesday, it feels like summer is “finally here.”

Savage said the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, scheduled for mid-July, are likely to help make this tourism season even busier than previous ones.

“It is the biggest multi-sports games in Atlantic Canadian history,” said Savage.

In addition to the athletic competitions, featuring athletes from 756 Indigenous nations, the event is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Nova Scotia.

