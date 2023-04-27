Sunny weather before the rain rolls in
A frost advisory remains in effect for Windsor-Essex.
Environment Canada warns that frost is expected Thursday morning with temperatures falling to near or just below the freezing mark.
This may also be the last day for a while that the sun makes an appearance. Rain showers are expected every day for the next five days.
Thursday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 15 except 7 near Lake Erie..
Thursday Night: Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Wind becoming east 20 km/h before morning. Low 6.
Friday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Rain beginning in the morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 14.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10.
