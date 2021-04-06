Sunny weather continues in Ottawa

As we enter day four of what the Ontario government is calling a month-long shutdown, at least we can look forward to the weather.

Tuesday will continue a string of sunny days in the capital, with an expected high of 15 C.

Those clear conditions will continue on Wednesday, with mainly sunny weather and a high of 18 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C.

Friday, there's a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 15 C, still several degrees above seasonal norms.

Those double-digit highs will continue into the weekend and early next week.