Sunny weather in Calgary, slightly warmer
Sunshine continues across southern Alberta Thursday. Temperatures in the afternoon reach the mid-20s across the region as breezier wind speeds return.
Similar weather on Friday before a brief cool down over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday feel cool with daytime temperatures in the upper-teens. Saturday becomes cloudy as periods of rain begin in the afternoon and taper to a chance of showers overnight.
Father’s Day starts with a chance of showers in the morning, and a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.
Warmer and sunny early next week.
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Thursday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 8 C
Friday:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, 11 C
Saturday:
- Mostly cloudy, periods of rain begin in the afternoon
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Overnight: Evening rain, a chance of showers overnight, 8 C
Sunday:
- Chance of morning showers, afternoon sun and cloud
- Daytime high: 18 C
- Overnight: Clearing overnight, 8 C
Monday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 11 C