Sunny weather in Calgary, slightly warmer

Sunshine continues across southern Alberta Thursday. Temperatures in the afternoon reach the mid-20s across the region as breezier wind speeds return.

Similar weather on Friday before a brief cool down over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday feel cool with daytime temperatures in the upper-teens. Saturday becomes cloudy as periods of rain begin in the afternoon and taper to a chance of showers overnight.

Father’s Day starts with a chance of showers in the morning, and a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Warmer and sunny early next week.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 8 C

Friday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, 11 C

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy, periods of rain begin in the afternoon

Daytime high: 17 C

Overnight: Evening rain, a chance of showers overnight, 8 C

Sunday:

Chance of morning showers, afternoon sun and cloud

Daytime high: 18 C

Overnight: Clearing overnight, 8 C

Monday: