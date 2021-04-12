Sunny weather to start the week

It won't quite be the record-breaking heat we saw last week, but Ottawa is looking at another warmer-than-average week.

And although the forecast had called for rain for most of the week, it now appears it won't start until Wednesday.

On Monday, Environment Canada is calling for a mainly sunny day, although there could be some increasing cloudiness around noon. The high will be 19 C.

Tuesday will be cloudier, but the high will again be 19 C.

Wednesday there's a 30 per cent chance of showers with a mix of sun and cloud, and a high of 16 C. Thursday will also be 16 C, but with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Expect things to cool down to more seasonal temperatures as the weekend arrives.

The normal high around this time fo year is 11 C.