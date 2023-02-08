Sunny Wednesday in Windsor-Essex, Special Weather Statement issued for Thursday

Windsor-Essex can expect some sunshine Wednesday ahead of some potentially heavy rainfall.

According to Environment Canada, clear skies are expected throughout the day with a High of 6C.

The evening will be clear with a low of 0C. Cloudiness will increase near midnight then rain amounting to 5 mm is expected. Temperatures will rise to 3C by morning.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for early Thursday morning as forecasters are calling for strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm is expected.

“Rain will begin over extreme southwestern Ontario early Thursday morning and advance northeastward through the day,” the statement said. “A brief period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning for areas inland from the Great Lakes. Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening. Gusty southwesterly winds are expected Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening.”

Environment Canada warns high winds may toss objects or cause broken tree branches and isolated utility outages are possible.

Localized flooding may occur in some areas.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days:

Thursday: Rain ending near noon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers, high of 11C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain, low 2C.

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 4C. At night, cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of flurries, low of -6C.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 3C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of -4C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 5C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of -1C.

The average high for this time of year is -0.4C, and an average low of -7.8C