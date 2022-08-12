Sunny weekend ahead in Ottawa

If you like sunny weather in the mid-20s, you'll love the conditions in Ottawa this weekend.

There will be sun across the board in the capital region, with Friday expected to have a high of 24 C.

The low will be a cool 7 C heading into Saturday, which will be sunny with a high of 25 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 26 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud to start the week on Monday and Tuesday before a chance of showers returns on Wednesday.