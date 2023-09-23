Sunny weekend in store, before autumn rain makes an appearance
The first weekend of autumn will be a beautiful one in the Rose City with warm temperatures and sunshine. But autumn rain will be making its first appearance later this week.
On Saturday night, Windsor can expect clear skies and sustained winds of 30 km/h, and a low of 13 C.
For the latter half of the workweek, there will be mainly sunny skies, and sustained winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will reach 23 C, feeling like 26 with the humidity.
Overnight Sunday, cloud cover will increase with a low of 16 C.
For the beginning of the workweek, Windsor will see cloudy skies of a low of 23 C, while overnight it will be cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11 C.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Saturday night: Clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h. Low 13.
Sunday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.
Monday: Cloudy. High 23.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.
Thursday: Cloudy. High 20.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
