Sunny, wet, buggy weather in Simcoe County's forecast
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A cornucopia of weather is strutting its way toward Simcoe County.
The weatherman is calling for increasing cloudiness as the morning progresses.
There's a slight chance – 30% - of rain this morning that could lead to thunderstorms this afternoon.
Environment Canada says it's going to be humid with a high of 25 Celsius but that the Humidex could reach 31 C.
Add that to rain, and you can count on prime mosquito weather if you're near a forest or at least sweat on your brow if you're not.
The umbrella you're carrying, (plus a 20 km/h wind) might not help during the thunderstorms we're expecting in the evening and into the overnight.
So slap some sunscreen, deodorant and bug repellant on, and enjoy your day.
