It will be another sunny day in the capital as we inch closer to Spring.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 5C on Thursday with sunshine this afternoon. It will also be windy with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

It will be a cold start to the last day of winter on Friday with a wind chill of -22 in the morning before warming up to 2C in the afternoon.

Spring officially arrives on Saturday and is bringing with it double-digit temperatures and lots of sunshine. Saturday’s high is 10C while Sunday’s high is 13C.

Double-digit temperatures continue into next week.