Sunny with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex on Friday
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor-Essex can expect more sunshine to end the week with a chance of rain Friday evening.
According to Environment Canada, the region will see a mainly sunny day with a mix of sun and clouds near noon.
The high is expected to reach 28C with a humidex of 30C and a UV index of 9, or “very high.”
The forecast is calling for clouds to cover that sun in the evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 18.
Here’s a look at the forecast over the next several days:
- Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 20C.
- Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28C. Same at night with a low of 21 per cent.
- Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high of 30. At night, clear with a low of 22C.
- Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high of 31C. Same at night with a low of 21C.
- Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud, high of 33. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 19C.
- Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud, high of 33C.
The average high for this time of year is 28C, and the average low sits at 17.5C.
