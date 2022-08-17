Sunny with a few clouds in Ottawa Wednesday
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
A few clouds will dot the sky Wednesday amid a lengthy sunny streak for the city.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C with a humidex of 30.
There is a slight chance of showers in the evening. Overnight, the sky should clear with a low of 16 C.
Thursday is looking mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 26.
More sunshine is in the forecast Friday with a high of 28 C.
Saturday’s high is 30 C with not a cloud in sight. Sunday could see a few clouds with a high of 28 C.
-
Serious assault investigation closes section of Higgins Avenue: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has closed a section of Higgins Avenue due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter to make court appearanceThe man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter is set to make a court appearance in Regina on Wednesday morning regarding bail.
-
One person sent to hospital after east Windsor house fireOne person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Leduc County driver killed in crash with mooseA driver hit a moose in a fatal crash in Leduc County over the weekend, Mounties say.
-
4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMPSurrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.
-
Suspicious death in Winnipeg's North End prompts homicide investigationWinnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a North End home.
-
Ontario extending $10/day child-care opt-in deadline to get more operators to applyToronto Mayor John Tory is expressing concern that more childcare centres in the city haven’t opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat beltsGeneral Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
Three motorists charged with stunt driving within three hours on Cambridge roadRegional police have charged three people with stunt driving within three hours on the same Cambridge road.