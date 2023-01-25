Sunset Manor in Collingwood receives green light for new admissions from Ministry
The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has given Sunset Manor in Collingwood the green light to welcome new residents after shutting down admissions roughly a year and a half ago.
On Wednesday, the ministry stated that based on recent inspections of the County of Simcoe-run facility, admissions could resume effective immediately.
The ministry imposed the ban on admissions in June 2021 after a ministry inspection of the home revealed multiple instances of non-compliance with the Residents' Bill of Rights and residents' plans of care.
At the time, the ministry said the Collingwood long-term care home's doors would remain closed to new residents until it was satisfied the issues could be remedied and stay that way.
The County paid nearly $30,000 in Administrative Money Penalties following ministry inspection reports.
-
New Brunswick man charged after child pornography investigation: RCMPA New Brunswick man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by RCMP that began last fall.
-
‘You’re pretty much non-stop:’ Behind the scenes with Vancouver’s paramedics and dispatchersFirst there was the toxic drug crisis, then the COVID-19 pandemic, then a worker shortage. These compounding crises have put Vancouver's paramedics and dipatchers under unprecedented strain.
-
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebookedA Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
-
Langley condo owners frustrated as repairs remain unfinished years after 2020 fireIt’s been a frustrating two and a half years for dozens of condo owners in Langley who remain in limbo after a massive fire destroyed their 49-unit building.
-
'A three-fold increase': Parks Canada urging people to not dump unwanted pets at Rouge ParkParks Canada is raising concerns about a “three-fold increase” in instances of unwanted animals being being dumped at Rouge Park.
-
Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespreadThe Manitoba government is set to announce a second, bigger round of financial aid to help people deal with the rising cost of living.
-
Calgary tech sector braces as layoffs arrive hereOn the past month almost 50,000 jobs across North America have disappeared in the technology sector, as both large and small companies axe workers to trim their costs.
-
Langford humanitarian group bringing medical supplies on next Ukraine tripThe first trip in late June focused on feeding those displaced by the war. This trip will focus on medical supplies, currently housed at the Langford Fire Hall. As well, an assortment of fire rescue equipment will be donated, including a Jaws of Life.
-
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrantWaterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.