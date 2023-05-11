Sunshine, above average temperatures on Thursday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be another beautiful spring day in the capital on Thursday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 24 C.
The average high for May 11 in Ottawa is 18.2 C, according to the weather agency.
It will be partly cloudy this evening and there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will fall to 14 C.
Expect similar weather in the capital tomorrow. Friday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 24 C.
Clouds will roll in tomorrow evening and the overnight low will be 13 C.
On Saturday – sunshine and a high of 20 C.
