Sunshine ahead for first full week of July in the capital
There will be mostly sunshine and warm temperatures for the capital for the first full work week of July.
According to Environment Canada, Monday’s forecast is expected to be mainly sunny with some clouds. The high is expected to be 28 C, with humidex feeling like 30.
Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, a low of 17.
Tuesday is expected to be the only day of the week with showers. It is also expected to be windy. The high will be 24 degrees, feeling like 29 with the humidex.
Wednesday will be sunny and a high of 27 C.
Thursday will be sunny and a high of 29 C.
