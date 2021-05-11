Sunshine all week, EC's weather forecast for Windsor-Essex

A frost advisory remains in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Parl but sunny skies with dominate the rest of the week.

Environment Canada predicting sunny skies Tuesday morning with a mix of sun and cloud. A 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 13 C. UV index 7 or high. Low plus 2 C with patchy frost.

The sunshine continues Wednesday. High of 17 C. Low of 5 C.

On Thursday, sunny with a high of 19 C. Low of 6 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday. High of 19 C. Low of 7 C.

Similar conditions for your weekend. A mix of sun and cloud Saturday and Sunday. High of 22 C. Low of 10 C.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud. High of 23 C.