Sunshine and above average temperatures in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect a few more days of sunshine and above average temperatures.

The forecast for Monday is mainly sunny with a high of 18C. In the evening, clear skies with a low of 8C is expected.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Tuesday, sunny with a high 22C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18C.

Thursday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12C.

Saturday, more sun and cloud with a high of 14C.

Sunday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10C.

The average high in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 16C and the average low is 7C.