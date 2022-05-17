Sunshine and average temperatures in Windsor-Essex weather

Environment Canada is expecting a clear Tuesday with average temperatures in the Windsor area.

It will be sunny with northwest wind gusting to 40km/hr early in the morning and a high of 19C.

Tuesday night will be clear with the wind becoming light early in the evening and going down to a low 9C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday morning. A few showers beginning near noon, windy and a high 17C.

Thursday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a high 26C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday and a high 29C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 18C.

On Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud. High 17C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 20.C and the average low is 9.C.