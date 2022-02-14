Sunshine and below average temperatures in the Windsor-Essex forecast
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says to expect sunshine and below average temperatures in the Windsor area on Monday.
The forecast is mainly sunny with a high of -6C. A wind chill -20C in the morning and -12C Monday afternoon.
As for Monday night, partly cloudy with a low of -15C and a wind chill -14C
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Tuesday, sunny with a high -6C.
- Wednesday, windy with periods of rain and a high of 6C.
- Thursday, periods of rain or snow with a high of -1C.
- Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -5C.
- Saturday, more sun and cloud with a high -1C.
- Sunday, sunny with a high of 2C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 0.3C and the average low is -7.2C.
