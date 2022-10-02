Sunshine and cooler temperatures Sunday with frost risk

Sunday in Ottawa will be bright and sunny, but cooler temperatures at night could bring a risk of frost.

A frost advisory is in effect because of below-average lows in the early morning hours, posing a risk of damage to plants.

“Frost is expected again tonight, with temperatures likely 1 or 2 degrees cooler than last night,” Environment Canada said in an updated advisory early Sunday morning.

The weather forecast includes a high of 13 C, about three degrees cooler than average, and a low of 0 C overnight, which is nearly six degrees cooler than normal.

The sky should remain clear Sunday night and into Monday morning. Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 15 C.

Sunny conditions are forecast to last Tuesday with a high around 18 C. Wednesday could see a few clouds with another high of 18 C.

A chance of showers is in the outlook for Thursday.