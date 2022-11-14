Sunshine and flurries expected in Windsor-Essex

Expect a sunny start to the week in Windsor-Essex.

Flurries will make their way back into the forecast on Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week.

Monday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of rain or snow beginning in the afternoon. High plus 5.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 3.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.